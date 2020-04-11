Defying coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds gather at Murshidabad mosque to offer namaz, FIR registered against 50

New Delhi: The West Bengal Police registerd an FIR against 50 unknown persons for violating the lockdown on April 10, after they gathered at a mosque in Murshidabad district for Friday prayers, thus defying the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to reports, hundreds of people had gathered at the Gopipur mosque of Murshidabad for offering namaz prayers, thus violating the lockdown orders. Also, none of them maintaing social distancing or were wearing masks.

A video of the Friday's gathering at the mosque went viral, showing a large number of people coming out of the religious place. According to the police, the people including senior citizens and children left peacefully when they were instructed to vacate the mosque and go back home.

"They cooperated with us," a police officer told IANS.

The police later instructed the imam to ensure there was no more gathering in the mosque till the lockdown was withdrawn.

In the meantime, the West Bengal government is planning to impose a 14-day 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday. Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those areas will be completely shut down, and no one will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.

When asked about the hotspots and clusters in West Bengal, the state's top bureaucrat referred to Alipore, Bhawanipore, Mudiali, Burrabazar, Nayabad, Dumdum, Salt Lake, Ultadanga and Belghoria in the city. Parts of North and South 24 Parganas district, Howrah's Mallick Fatak area, Foreshore road, Rajballabh Saha Lane, Salkia and areas around the Howrah district hospital have been identified as the COVID-19 hotspots and clusters, he told PTI.

According to the directive, lockdown will be imposed in the hotspots and areas around themthe buffer zone-to ensure zero spread of the disease.

The state government is also planning to conduct rapid tests in the hotspots.