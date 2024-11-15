Dehradun Car Accident: Heads Decapitated, Skulls Crushed, Bodies On Road - Chilling Details Of Crash That Killed 6 Students

Dehradun Car Accident: At least six students lost their lives and another sustained severe injuries when their car collided with a truck in Dehradun in the early hours of Tuesday. The collision reduced the car to a mangled wreck. The accident occurred around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said that the car rammed into the truck from behind, and the six died on the spot.

A group of seven friends were returning from a party that night and were drunk, according to media reports. According to an India Today report, it is speculated that the students' Innova was racing a BMW before the collision occurred. A video revealing chilling details of the incident surfaced on social media. As seen in the video, the impact of the collision was so strong that it tore off the Toyota Innova's roof and twisted it, as per an NDTV report.

Following the horrific incident, two passengers were left decapitated due to the impact. In the visuals, it was also revealed that one of the victim's heads was ripped off, while another person's body was seen twisted inside the crushed car. The accident was so severe that several other body parts of the victims were seen scattered around the road, the NDTV report stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag, expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of the death of six youths in a road accident in Dehradun is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his sacred feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense pain," he said.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were from Uttarakhand's Dehradun except Kukreja, who hails from Himachal Pradesh. The seventh occupant, Siddhesh Agrawal (25) has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in a critical condition, he said.