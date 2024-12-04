Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Cars Catch Fire After Collision On Dwarka Expressway

Delhi Accident: At least one person died and several others sustained injuries after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, said Delhi Fire Service.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway. One person died and the rest of the injured have been admitted to the hospital: Delhi Fire Service



