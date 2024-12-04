Advertisement
Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Cars Catch Fire After Collision On Dwarka Expressway

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, said Delhi Fire Service.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Cars Catch Fire After Collision On Dwarka Expressway (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Accident: At least one person died and several others sustained injuries after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, said Delhi Fire Service.

Earlier on December 2, a bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wazirpur flyover in the national capital on Sunday evening, according to police sources. Further, officials said that the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified, but it fled the scene after hitting the bike rider.The case is under investigation.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK