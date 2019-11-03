close

Delhi air quality remains poor even after light rain

The AQI was recorded at 541 in Faridabad, 642 in New Delhi, 707 in Ghaziabad, 483 in Noida at 6:30 AM. The city was covered with thick smog with almost no visibility. However, light rains continue in the Delhi and Noida region which is likely to bring down the pollution level.

Delhi air quality remains poor even after light rain
ANI Photo
New Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR region remained in 'poor' to 'hazardous' category on Sunday. The air quality remained poor even after light rain showers in the region on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The AQI was recorded at 541 in Faridabad, 642 in New Delhi, 707 in Ghaziabad, 483 in Noida at 6:30 am. The city was covered with thick smog with almost no visibility. However, light rains continue in the Delhi and Noida region which is likely to bring down the pollution level.

However, in Hisar, the AQI was recorded at 391 which saw a major drop from 804 recorded on Saturday. 

Delhi is facing deteriorating air quality from the past few weeks which is causing a major health concern. The Delhi government is taking several measures to curb the problem in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school students following the rise in pollution levels in the city. The Delhi government also announced that the schools will remain shut till November 5 due to the rise in air pollution. 

The Delhi government is also going to introduce the odd-even scheme starting November 4 in the national capital in which it will restrict the number of private vehicles in the city from next week based on the number plates. 

