Delhi: The Delhi Airport Customs seized 9 gold biscuits worth Rs 45 lakh from the possession of seven passengers.

As per Delhi Airport Customs, these biscuits weighed around 948 gms, of which, 8 biscuits weighed 116 grams, while one was of 20 grams.

The passengers travelled via flights G8-6242 and G8-6279 with an intention to smuggle gold from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The gold biscuits have been seized and further investigation is on.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited)