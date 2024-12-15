Advertisement
DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Narrow Wins In 2020 Set Stage For High-Stakes Battles

Several seats in the Delhi were won by AAP with the smallest margin during the 2020 Assembly election. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 09:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Narrow Wins In 2020 Set Stage For High-Stakes Battles Image: ANI

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its final list of candidates on Sunday, including the names of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and CM Atishi Marlena from the Kalkaji seat, On the other hand, BJP has not yet fielded candidates for any seat.

Several seats in the National Capital were won by AAP with the smallest margin during the 2020 Assembly election. One of these is the Patparganj seat, which was held by former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Bijwasan

In the 2020 elections, AAP won this seat with approx 753 votes. AAP's Bhupinder Singh June defeated BJP's Prakash Rana in a close contest. This time, AAP has replaced Bhupinder Singh with Surender Bhardwaj as the candidate.

