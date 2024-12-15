Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Fields Kejriwal From New Delhi, Atish To Contest From Kalkaji

Delhi Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due in February. The party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to contest polls from New Delhi and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated its senior leaders from their own constituencies.Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will contest the polls from Greater Kailash, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Nangloi Jat and Sultanpur Majra respectively.

AAP releases the fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025.



In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics. The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the party's governance model and its appeal to the electorate.