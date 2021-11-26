Delhi Assembly's special session today, farmers’ issues on agenda

New Delhi: A one-day special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on Friday (November 26), the day when farmers’ protest marks one year.

As per PTI sources, the AAP government is expected to move a resolution in Delhi Assembly's special session for compensation to kin of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

“It will also demand withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during the protest against the farm laws, and removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident,” the sources said. Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai will move the resolution, they added.

The Delhi government will also place the annual report of many institutions on the floor of the house during the one-day special session dedicated to farmers` movement.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has accused the AAP government of shying away from discussion on Delhi-related issues like air pollution, liquor policy and condition of local farmers.

"The opposition will take up Delhi's problems vigorously and we have given notice of short-term discussion on these main subjects to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel," Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri was quoted as saying by the news agency.

(With agency inputs)

