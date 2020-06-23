Delhi becomes 2nd worst-hit among COVID-19 affected states; tally reaches 62,655 with 2,175 deaths

New Delhi: A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday (June 22), taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 62,655, including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated, 23,820 active cases and 2,233 deaths, in the national capital, according to Delhi government's Health Department bulletin.

58 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 2,233, said the health bulletin, adding that a total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

So far 3,84,696 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi including 14,682 samples tested today, it added.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, however, directed officials on Monday to implement all directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including re-mapping of containment zones and aggressive contact-tracing, to effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

In his directions to Principal Secretary (Health) Vikram Dev Dutt and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the chief secretary also asked them to ensure enhanced testing and patient-friendly medical care, said a PTI report citing sources.

The directions came a day after a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended quarantine of contacts of all COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and re-mapping of all containment zones to check the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection in the national capital.

Shah had asked Delhi government authorities to take technical help for drawing the new or amended limits for containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was today shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said.

The minister, who was tested positive for the disease on June 17, is reportedly much better now and the oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has also improved a lot.

Earlier on Saturday, the 55-year-old minister was administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, where he is admitted. A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals is monitoring Jain's condition.