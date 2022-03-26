'Innovative, bold': Delhi budget aims to create 20 lakh jobs in five years, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (March 26) called the union territory’s 'Rozgar Budget' “ innovative and bold” with the aim to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the coming five years.

The Delhi CM said his government plans on increasing the number of jobs by at least 12 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today's budget aims to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. This is not a poll promise, but a major announcement in this 'bold and innovative' budget. We aim to increase the number of jobs by at least 12%- from 33% to 45%.”

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the ‘Rozgar Budget’ in the Delhi Assembly with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The focus of the budget is on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and encouraging night economy, retail and wholesale markets in Delhi, PTI reported.

“Delhi has 1.68 lakh people fit for employment. Eight sectors like tour and travel, construction identified for creating jobs,” the Delhi CM told the media.

Further, the AAP convenor said efforts have begun to provide free water supply in the city.“Efforts on for free water supply. Free water, free power, health, transport, education make people's lives easy amid price rise,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speaking on the Centre introducing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha to unify the three municipal corporations, Kejriwal alleged this has been done to delay the MCD polls.

“MCD bill (by Centre) being brought to stall (MCD) polls. We will study it, and if needed, will challenge in Court. Reduction of wards' number to 250 from 272 means delimitation, which further means no elections. Bill bring MCD under Centre's control.” the Delhi CM alleged.

(With agency inputs)

