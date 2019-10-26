close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags off 104 new standard-floor CNG buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off 104 new CNG buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22. The uniquely designed buses feature CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled, amongst other features.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags off 104 new standard-floor CNG buses

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off 104 new CNG buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22. The uniquely designed buses feature CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled, amongst other features.

"Delhi`s bus procurement was delayed for some years but the good news is that the delivery of thousands of buses has picked up the pace," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The initiative comes four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses in the national capital.

Live TV

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said that it is a huge step towards providing convenience to the people and will strengthen Delhi`s public transport. Last month, Kejriwal had announced the deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the DTC and cluster buses plying in the national capital to ensure the safety of women.
 

Tags:
DelhiCNG busesDelhi CMArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath govt to light 5.51 lakh diyas on Deepostav today, eyes Guinness World Record

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Amit Shah annouces the BJP-JJP alliance for Haryana