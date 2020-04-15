Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

In an apparent effort to extend his social media presence amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined Likee, a pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd. The move is set to expand the ambit of the ongoing war of Delhi government against coronavirus. During his first live session on Likee, CM Kejriwal addressed various steps being taken by his government and appealed to people to follow the lockdown guidelines. The first session of CM Kejriwal has clocked more than 20 million views within an hour.



The coronavirus outbreak in India has resulted in a nationwide lockdown till May 3, turning tens of millions of users confined inside their homes to Likee for lifehacks and fun.

Kejriwal’s Likee profile carries videos of his various press conferences conducted in the wake of the pandemic, and streams government’s press releases up to thrice a week. The profile also includes snippets from his joint press meet with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wherein directives concerning the lockdown were first shared with media. Likers can get officially-verified Covid-19 information from the CM’s Likee account as well.

Referring to the onboarding of CM Kejriwal, Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said, “The prevailing situation demands all stakeholders to join hands in the global war against Covid-19. The Delhi CM’s Likee profile manifests the joint need to help people in these trying times.”

Notably, Kejriwal has been quite active on various social media platforms such as Facebook, microblogging site Twitter and video/photo sharing app Instagram. He is followed by thousands of users on these social networking sites.

The CM’s move to join Likee appears to be propelled by the increasing popularity if Likee in India as well as abroad. According to the latest Sensor Tower report, Likee emerged as the 4th most downloaded social media apps globally. The platform’s availability in more than 15 Indian languages adds to its various innovative attributes.