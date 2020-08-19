Delhi decides to reopen hotels, weekly markets on trial basis; Gyms to remain closed

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (August 19) decided to open hotels in the national capital but Gymnasiums will remain closed for the time being. The authorities, however, decided to reopen weekly markets on a trial basis, according to sources.

These key decisions were taken to begin the process of Unlock 3 in the national capital.

Karol Bagh Hotel Association thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reopening hotels in the national capital.

The Association stated, "We would like to thank you on behalf of the entire Karol Bagh hotel industry for granting us permission to reopen our hotels. We appreciate the pains taken by your goodself in helping us in the same regard. We are always there for your support."

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, as 64,531 people tested positive in a day. The coronavirus recoveries have crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 percent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed that the death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 fatality rate, however, has declined to 1.91 percent.

There are 6,76,514 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the country which is 24.45 percent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has increased to 20,37,870.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to over 1.54 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,226, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 1,54,741, while the recovery rate was 90.11 percent, and the positivity rate stood at 6.77 percent.