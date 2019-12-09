Delhi factory fire: People in this Bihar village anxiously wait for a call from family members

Saharsa: People in Bihar's Saharsa district anxiously await for just one call from their family members working in the Delhi's Anaj Mandi factory, in which as many as 43 people were killed in a massive blaze on Sunday.

"We heard on the news that a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi. When I called my nephew Mubarak on his phone, someone else picked up and informed me that he is no more. Other people in the village are, however unable to get through to their family members," Muhammad Hassim from Nariyar village said.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the factory on Rani Jhansi Road in the early hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police has arrested Rehan the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out.

Muhammad said that people from the village had left for the national capital to look for their family members.

Another villager echoed the similar sentiment and rued that boys and the owner of a factory who took them to work in Delhi were not reachable on their phone.

"Since the news of a fire at the factory broke out on televisions, we have been contacting them but are not able to get through. The whole village is frantic to hear the voices of their family members," he said.

A disconsolate woman said that she had been dialling her husband`s number from morning but it has not been reachable.