Delhi

Delhi govt's liquor home delivery rules come into effect from today, check details here

On June 1, the Delhi government amended the excise rules through a notification and allowed home delivery of Indian and foreign brands of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps or online web portals.

Delhi govt&#039;s liquor home delivery rules come into effect from today, check details here
File Photo

New Delhi: The rules for home delivery of liquor in Delhi came into effect from Friday (June 11). The application process for vendors to apply for home delivery of liquor has also begun in the national capital. 

From today, the liquor vendors can start applying for the license to deliver alcohol directly at home. Vendors require an L-13 license to start the home delivery in Delhi, as per the rules.

On June 1, the Delhi government amended the excise rules through a notification and allowed home delivery of Indian and foreign brands of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps or online web portals.

"The licensee (L-13 holder) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal, and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution. The licensee shall not sell liquor to any person for consumption ‘on’  the premises,” the notification released read. 

No alcohol home delivery yet

However, people in Delhi cannot order liquor home yet. The delivery can begin only after the L-13 licences are issued to the interested vendors.

The liquor shops, malls and markets were shut in Delhi since the lockdown was announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 19. 

