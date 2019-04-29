close

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking restrictions on media from publishing allegations against CJI

The plea, filed by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, had said publication of allegations against the CJI directly hit the Indian judicial system.

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking restrictions on media from publishing allegations against CJI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former Supreme Court employee. A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said the top court is already seized of the matter and no interference was needed.

The plea, filed by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, had said publication of allegations against the CJI directly hit the Indian judicial system.

The petition had sought immediate restriction on the media from further telecasting or publishing the allegations till the conclusion of the three-judge panel's inquiry.

The allegations levelled by the former woman employee of the Supreme Court are being enquired into by a three-judge panel of the apex court which held its first proceeding on Friday last.

