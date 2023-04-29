Delhi: Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Pressurising Him For Marriage

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, an official said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The official said that the deceased has been identified as Rohina Naz, alias Mahi (25), a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand. She was pressuring Panwar for marriage. According to police, Naaz`s body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar on April 12, according to information received by police.

Police identified her boyfriend Vineet Panwar, along with his brother Mohit and sister Parul, as prime suspects in Naaz`s murder. "Panwar and Parul, along with their friend Irfan, were involved in killing Naaz at Teliwada Farsh Bazar and dumping her body in Karawal Nagar. While Parul, Mohit, and Irfan were already arrested, Vineet Panwar was on the run," said a senior police official. "We received specific inputs regarding Panwar, who was present near Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed to Loni round about and nabbed him," said the official. Panwar admitted to having met Naaz in 2017 and moved in with her. "However, he was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in Baghpat. Naaz then started living with Panwar`s sister Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar," said the official.

In 2022, Panwar was released on parole and began working as a security guard at an engineering college in Ghaziabad. "Naaz was pressuring Panwar to marry her, and he conspired with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill her. After killing Naaz at Teliwara in Farsh Bazar, he and Parul`s friend dumped her body at Shiv Vihar in Karawal Nagar," said the official.