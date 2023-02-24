topStoriesenglish2576788
NewsIndia
MCD ELECTIONS 2023

Delhi MCD Elections: AAP And BJP Councillors Clash Again Over 1 Vote- Watch

AAP and BJP councillors got into a physical fight and one of the members of the civic House collapsed during the clash.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi MCD Elections: AAP And BJP Councillors Clash Again Over 1 Vote- Watch

New Delhi: Once again a clash broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors in Delhi Civic Centre on the third day of commotion in the house. Even the women counsillor in the house went wild and got into a physical fight with each other. The shameful incident of physical tussle between the councilors of Aam Aadmi Party and  Bharatiya Janata Party took place when the recounting of the votes for the MCD Standing Committee was on in the civic centre. 

A fresh poll is wasconducted on Friday to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781