Delhi MCD Elections: AAP And BJP Councillors Clash Again Over 1 Vote- Watch

New Delhi: Once again a clash broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors in Delhi Civic Centre on the third day of commotion in the house. Even the women counsillor in the house went wild and got into a physical fight with each other. The shameful incident of physical tussle between the councilors of Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party took place when the recounting of the votes for the MCD Standing Committee was on in the civic centre.

#WATCH | Ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostle, manhandle and rain blows on each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. pic.twitter.com/Sfjz0osOSk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

A fresh poll is wasconducted on Friday to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.