Delhi-Mumbai monsoon weather update: IMD predicts what to expect for next few days
Weather update: Delhi is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next few days, predicted the IMD. See the Met department's forecast for other States.
- Delhi witnessed sultry weather on Monday (July 4) along with cloudy skies
- The weather department further said that there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next few days in Mumbai
- Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains and the IMD had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 15 districts
New Delhi: Most states across the country are witnessing moderate to very heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana are all expected to receive isolated and scattered rainfall activity. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience torrential rains for the next few days. Take a look at the weather updates across different regions.
Delhi weather
Delhi witnessed sultry weather on Monday (July 4) along with cloudy skies. The rain from the previous day visibly rinsed the air of quite a lot of pollution. The AQI of Delhi came up to be ‘satisfactory’ due to this reason. IMD now predicts moderate rain on Tuesday and heavy rain for Wednesday. Nearby States including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive scattered and isolated rainfall activity between July 5 and 8.
Maharashtra weather
Mumbai rains had receded in the past few days but after today’s rainfall, the city can expect a rise in rainfall stated the IMD as reported by ANI. The weather department further said that there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next few days. Heavy showers may peak in the city from July 8 to 9. Mumbai has already recorded over 1000mm of rainfall since the beginning of monsoon. Apart from Mumbai, other districts in Maharashtra are also likely to see heavy rainfall in the next few days.
Madhya Pradesh weather
Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains and the IMD had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 15 districts. These alerts are valid till Tuesday (July 5), said officials.
Goa weather
The IMD has released a forecast stating that there may be ‘enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in the coming 3-4 days’. It also said that there is a chance of very heavy rainfall in isolated places in both districts. Fisherfolk are advised to "not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coast for five days from Monday onwards".
(With agency inputs)
