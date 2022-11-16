topStoriesenglish
AAFTAB POONAWALLA

Delhi Murder: Aftab used to SLAP the severed head of Shraddha kept in fridge, Unlimited CRUELTY inside Hate Story 2022

Aftab Poonawalla said that he had planned to kill Shraddha a week before the day he actually murdered her.

  • Aaftab Poonawalla used to talk to the 'severed' head of Shraddha
  • He killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in cold blood on May 18

Delhi Murder: Aftab used to SLAP the severed head of Shraddha kept in fridge, Unlimited CRUELTY inside Hate Story 2022

NEW DELHI: A shocking new development has surfaced in the Mehrauli murder case, the murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla used to talk to the 'severed' head of Shraddha Walker that he kept in his fridge. According to a report by Live Hindustan, Aaftab would talk to the 'severed' head and sometimes even 'slap' it when he would get angry. Aaftab had murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in cold blood on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He had stored the deceased's body pieces in a 300-litre fridge until he could throw them all in a nearby forest area. As per reports, he had kept her 'severed' head and her torso in the fridge as well and disposed of it at the end. 

Planned to kill a week before May 18

Poonawalla on Tuesday revealed that he had made up his mind to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder as per Delhi Police sources. "More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," a Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying in his confession.

Also Read: Shraddha Murder Case: 'Hang him WITHOUT...', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut LASHES OUT at Aftab Amin Poonawalla

Fondness for crime shows

Aftab also confessed to his fondness for watching web series and shows related to crime and it was from these shows that he borrowed ideas on preserving the chopped-off body parts and disposing of them later, police said, adding that he did it all by himself.

"I am fond of watching web series and serials on crime and it was while watching these shows that I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and keep Shraddha alive in the eyes of her family and friends. It was to preempt any doubts or suspicions about her whereabouts that I kept posting on Shradhha`s Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the accused told Delhi Police.

 

