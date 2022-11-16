Shraddha Murder Case: 'Hang him WITHOUT...', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut LASHES OUT at Aftab Amin Poonawalla

The murder of Shraddha Walker of the Vasai area adjacent to Mumbai by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi and dismembering her into 35 pieces has shocked the entire nation. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut today gave his reaction to the Shraddha murder case and demanded the execution of the killer. He said, "The way Shraddha was killed and the evidence we are seeing, such people should be hanged in the open market. Call it love-jihad or call it something, but our girls are dying."

श्रद्धा की जिस तरह से हत्या हुई और जो हमें सबूत दिख रहे हैं उस आधार पर ऐसे लोगों को खुले बाज़ार में फांसी पर लटकाना चाहिए। इसे लव-जिहाद कहें या कुछ कहें लेकिन लड़कियां तो हमारी मर रही हैं। क़ानून कुछ नहीं करेगा, समाज को ही उतरना पड़ेगा: शिवसेना (उद्धव ठाकरे गुट) के नेता संजय राउत

Sanjay Raut has also advised the girls of the country to learn to live with caution and understanding in this world. Sanjay Raut said, "The killing of Maharashtra's daughter is very sad and unfortunate. They are not a couple. Don't call them a couple. The way she was hacked to pieces, social media have an identity, creating such a terrible relationship. How fake this world is, it was once again realized today. Sanjay Raut further said, "I was watching the interview of that girl's father. Their pain and groans need to be felt. He tried to convince his daughter. There is no need to prosecute someone who is a murderer. He should be hanged on the basis of circumstantial evidence without trial."

Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut said it is time for girls across the country to be alert and vigilant. One needs to know and understand how they are tricked and brought to this end. This is a distortion. Rather, it is something beyond distortion. Every day, one after another, information is coming out, which is heart wrenching. We look at our daughters and wonder what world we are living in. Raut said, "Do not do any politics in this matter. If someone does politics in this matter too, he is an enemy of society."