Delhi-NCR battles cold wave, AQI remains at 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national capital continued to experience chilling temperature on Friday (December 27) as cold wave prevailed in the city with the mercury dipping to 5.4-degree celsius. The temperature recorded near the Palam area was lowest at 5.8 degrees celsius and Safdarjung recorded temperature at 7.2-degree celsius. The weather remained foggy with visibility recorded at 800-600 meters.

The Air Quality Index continued to remain at 'very poor' category with 307 mark. The air quality at Chandi Chowk was recorded at 540 under the 'severe' category. The NCR region of Noida and Gurgaon face similar pollution levels with AQI at 337 and 306 respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded the longest and extremely cold spell in December month, since 1997. IMD forecast also indicated that a significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from the evening of December 31 under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level. Light rain expected over Delhi-NCR during the night of December 31, 2019, to January 2020 and a hailstorm is also expected on January 1-2, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday (December 25), the average temperature was recorded at 4.5 degrees and the maximum temperature was at 18 degrees. The Skymet Weather Services has predicted that on December 28 - 29 the minimum temperature is likely to go down at 4-degree Celsius in the national capital along with the dense fog.

Nearly, 21 Delhi bound trains coming from different parts of India were was delayed on Friday due to the ongoing foggy weather. The list of train includes Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Ranchi New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express.