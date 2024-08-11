Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour Until August 15

The weather has shifted dramatically across many parts of India due to persistent heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continuous rain in Delhi-NCR throughout the day today. The IMD has also issued an alert, warning of heavy rainfall that could potentially cause disruption in several states until August 15.

The downpour on Sunday brought a refreshing change to the weather in many areas of Delhi-NCR. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the region today, anticipating more rain. The rainfall has also led to a noticeable drop in temperature across Delhi, although it caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several parts of the city. The IMD predicts cloudy skies and more rain in Delhi today. Here's a look at the states where the IMD has predicted rainfall from August 11 to August 15.

Yellow Alert for Delhi:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, with rain expected to continue until August 13.

Heavy Rain Expected in Multiple States Until August 15:

Heavy rainfall is forecasted in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In the hilly regions, Jammu and Kashmir could experience heavy rainfall on August 11, with Uttarakhand and Rajasthan expected to see heavy rain until August 15. Rain is also likely in Saurashtra and Kutch until August 10.

Rain Havoc in Himachal and Uttarakhand:

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have resulted in the closure of 128 roads due to landslides, land subsidence, and floods. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across different parts of the state. Flood risks are high in Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts. More than 100 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Himachal from June 27 to August 9.

Heavy rains hit Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Saturday night, causing landslides that have blocked the Badrinath National Highway. The District Disaster Management Office reported that debris continues to fall from the hills, blocking the National Highway in Kameda, Nandprayag, and Chhinka areas. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen the highway for traffic.