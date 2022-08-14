New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday (August 14, 2022) and brought much-needed relief for Delhiites. The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Delhi today.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 76 per cent, it said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/hDbrpEDMeC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Yamuna recedes below danger mark

The water level in Yamuna river receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital today and is likely to dip further. The flood control room said the water level dipped from 205.88 metres at 8 pm on Saturday to 204.83 metres at 8 am on Sunday, and further to 204.65 metres at 12 noon.

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 pm on Friday following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate around 7,000 people from low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal appealed to people to avoid going towards the river banks.

"We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation," he tweeted.

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot said, "In view of the rising water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. There is an appeal to the people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Camps have been set up for the displaced, where necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food."

A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the one lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then.

"Around 37,000 people who live in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding.

"People evacuated from low-lying areas in the floodplains have been shifted to temporary structures like tents and permanent buildings like schools in safer areas," an official said.

(With agency inputs)