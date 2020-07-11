हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police Crime Branch. Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide Anwar Thakur with Rs 22 lakh pistol

He had shot dead a police informer inside the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi in 1992.

Delhi Police arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide Anwar Thakur with Rs 22 lakh pistol
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday (July 11, 2020) arrested Anwar Thakur, who is reportedly an aide of India`s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. 

Anwar was apprehended with a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh from the Chand bagh area in the national capital.

He had shot dead a police informer inside the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi in 1992.

A court had announced life imprisonment for Anwar but he had reportedly fled away when he was out on parole.

Anwar was believed to be reviving the Chenu gang in the northeast district of Delhi.

One of Anwar's six brothers, Ashraf, who was killed in an encounter by Mumbai Police in 2002, also used to work for Dawood.

Anwar also had relations with mafias like Faizal-ur-Rehman and Babloo Srivastav.

Anwar Thakur Dawood Ibrahim
