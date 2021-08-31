Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests 'Rockstar', 13 other fraudsters from Jamtara in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Tuesday (August 31) that it Cyber Cell has arrested 14 cyber fraudsters from Jamtara in Jharkhand. The cyber cell also nabbed high-profile cyber thugs Ghulam Ansari and Altaf alias Rockstar during the raid.

According to reports, Jharkhand's Jamtara has recently emerged as the biggest hub of cyber frauds. The arrest is expected to help the police in solving as many as 13 cases.

In these cyber fraud cases, money worth Rs 1.2 crore was cheated from people belonging to different walks of life.

During the raids, the Delhi Police also seized property worth Rs 2 crores and a SUV worth Rs 20 lakh.

