हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyber frauds

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests 'Rockstar', 13 other fraudsters from Jamtara in Jharkhand

During the raid, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police also seized property worth Rs 2 crores and a SUV worth Rs 20 lakh from the possession of these fraudsters.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests &#039;Rockstar&#039;, 13 other fraudsters from Jamtara in Jharkhand
Representational Image: Zee News

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Tuesday (August 31) that it Cyber Cell has arrested 14 cyber fraudsters from Jamtara in Jharkhand. The cyber cell also nabbed high-profile cyber thugs Ghulam Ansari and Altaf alias Rockstar during the raid.

According to reports, Jharkhand's Jamtara has recently emerged as the biggest hub of cyber frauds. The arrest is expected to help the police in solving as many as 13 cases.  

In these cyber fraud cases, money worth Rs 1.2 crore was cheated from people belonging to different walks of life. 

During the raids, the Delhi Police also seized property worth Rs 2 crores and a SUV worth Rs 20 lakh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyber fraudsDelhi police cyber cellDelhi Police
Next
Story

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 25,000 vacancies, details here

Must Watch

PT23M5S

Badi Bahas: Laden's right hand enters Afghanistan as soon as US leaves!