Delhi Police faces massive protest during probe at minorities panel chief Zafarul Islam Khan's residence

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) had to face massive protest during their visit to the Delhi Minority Commission Chief's Zafar Islam Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar. The Special Cell had to return without even starting the probe.

Zafar has also been directed to submit his mobile phone and laptop. He is under the radar for a post on social media where he threatened "Hindutva bigots" of complaining to "Arab countries and the Muslim world" about the "hate campaigns and lynchings and riots in India".

The Special Cell has filed a case under Section 124A and 153A against him.

Zafar in his Facebook post on April 28, 2020, wrote, "Tablighi inmates and many others have completed 28 days in corona isolation, rather detention centre, which is twice the mandatory 14 days quarantine period for corona suspects as per the US and WHO guidelines."

He added, "Keeping people in isolation, who tested negative and spent twice the mandatory period in corona isolation centres, is tantamount to illegal detention."

The DMC Chairman had also termed the Triple Talaq Bill as "wrong" and a "great injustice" to the Muslim community in India, especially on the Muslim male population.