Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals

New Delhi: In view of the Republic Day parade rehearsals, the Delhi Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists listing out the routes that will be busy and the roads that can be used for conveyance instead. The parade rehearsals will be held from Rajpath to Vijay Chowk on January 17, January 18, January 20, and January 21.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on these dates. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic.

Suggested Routes:-

1. North to South and vice versa:

* Ring Road i.e. Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan — I.P. Flyover — Rajghat.

* Lajpat Rai Marg — Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road.

*Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Attaturk Marg - Kautilaya Marg —Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent — RML. - Baba Kharak Singh Marg to reach New Delhi.

*Prithvi Raj Road — Rajesh Pilot Marg —Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road — Bhairon Road —Ring Road.

*Burfkhana — Azad Mkt — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Punchkuian Road — Hanuman Murti — Vande Matram Marg — Dhaula Kuan

2. East to West and vice versa:

* Ring Road — Bhairon Road — Mathura Road — Subramaniam Bharti Marg — Rajesh Pilot Marg — Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road —Kamal Ataturk Marg —Panchsheel Marg —Simon Boliver Marg —Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Matram Marg.

* Ring road — ISBT — Chandgi Ram Akhara — Mall Road — Azad Pur — Ring Road.

• Ring Road — Bhairon Road — Mathura Road — Lodhi Road — Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjung Road —Teen Murti Marg —Mother Teresa Crescent —Park Street —Shankar Road —Vande Matram Marg.

3. From East to South West side Delhi:

* Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg & vice versa. 4. South to Connaught Place, Central Sectt: • Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg • Ring Road — Vande Matram Marg — Link Road - Panchkuian Road or • Ring Road — Sardar Patel Marg — 11 Murti — Mother Teresa Crescent —R/A RML — North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Those working in North Block and South Block should take following routes:

* From South Side

South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block. • From North Side North Avenue-Brassy Avenue-North Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent — R/A RML — Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street —Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.

Buses from south side destined for Central Sectt. shall be curtailed at:

(i) Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri (ii) Tyag Raj Marg (iii) Krishna Menon Marg (iv) Maulana Azad Road

* Other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station shall take route via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.

Because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on these roads. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience.

Also, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 18 up to January 31 (both are inclusive).