Delhi Police PCR, keeping crime off the streets of national capital

New Delhi: In view of the increasing crime in Delhi, the Delhi Police PCR posted in the streets of the national capital have been given a free hand to catch criminals.

Delhi has became the crime capital and criminals have become fearless. After committing a crime if they find police in pursuit they even fire gun shots at them.

A special force of the Delhi Police has been operating without any borders and is not affilitaed to any police area jurisdiction. They have been catching criminals and displaying a lot of courage.

Now, when any crime is reported from the streets of the national capital, the PCR reaches the spot, pursues the culprit and sometimes takes the victim along to catch the accused.

Since, January 1 to June 28 2020, the PCR has arrested 27 robbers, 39 snatchers, 43 car thieves, 6 thieves, 53 liquor smugglers and 131 other criminals.

The PCR managed to recover a total of 417 stolen vehicles. They also recovered as many as 10 knives, 8 pistols and 17 cartridges from the arrested culprits.

In India's fight against the coronavirus, the PCR also played a pivotal role to help people in distress during the lockdown.

The PCR staff took a total of 1235 people to the hospital, including 983 women who experencing labour pains, some burnt victims, injured people, poeple who had drowned.

During this time there were as many as 97 people who were separated from their loved ones, PCR helped them unite with their family.

Whether it is the scorching heat or bone chilling cold, the PCR staff carries out its duty to the best of their abilities.