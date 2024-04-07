Delhi Police Recovers Stolen SUV Of BJP Chief JP Nadda’s Wife; 2 Suspects Apprehended

New Delhi: The Delhi police have retrieved the stolen vehicle belonging to the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. This recovery comes several weeks after the car was reportedly stolen from Delhi. Police have arrested two people in the theft identified as Shahid and Shivang Tripathi– both residents of Badkhal, near Haryana’s Faridabad, as per reports.

As per police reports, the Fortuner belonging to Mallika Nadda, the wife of JP Nadda, was reported stolen from the Govindpuri region in Delhi on March 19. The incident occurred when the driver, Joginder Singh went out to have lunch after getting the SUV serviced. The SUV was unattended for some time. Upon returning, he discovered it was stolen. Following which he reported the incident to the police and launched searches to locate the missing vehicle.

The two individuals, now in custody, exchanged the stolen vehicle's license plate with a counterfeit one to evade detection and drove it to Badkhal, as per the official's statement. Moreover, the suspects proceeded to transport the SUV to Varanasi via Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Sitapur, and Lucknow.

Officials stated that based on CCTV footage, the SUV was observed heading towards Gurugram and is identified by a Himachal Pradesh number plate. “We have arrested two persons in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had stolen the SUV on demand and were planning to take it to Nagaland," they told ANI.