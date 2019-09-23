Delhi Police Special cell seizes heroin worth Rs 40 crore, 3 arrested

New Delhi: A special cell of Delhi Police has seized a huge consignment of heroin worth Rs 40 crore in the international market and arrested three people allegedly involved in the drug haul on Monday.

The seized heroin was supplied from Manipur and reached Delhi via Malda-Bareilly route in a Scorpio car. A special cavity was created inside the Scorpio car, where the drugs were hidden. The heroin was going to be sold at an illegal rave party near the Delhi-NCR area.

The police have registered a case into the incident and have launched an investigation to probe it further.

Earlier in September, two people from Manipur were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and 25 kg heroin worth over Rs 125 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

The nabbed people had revealed that they used to bring the consignment of heroin from Manipur and sell it in UP, Bihar and Delhi-NCR areas.

In August 2019, the police had seized banned party drugs worth Rs 400 crore in the international market from Manipur's Thoubal district, which was touted as one of the largest drug seizures ever made in Manipur. A truck was seized by the Thoubal police in which the police recovered 40 lakh contraband amphetamine-based World is Yours (WY) tablets, popularly known as the party drug.

"The red-coloured tablets were kept concealed underneath carpets in the mini-truck," the police had said, adding that the drugs were smuggled in from Myanmar.