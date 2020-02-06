Delhi Police writes letter to Jamia University for removing protesters

As the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests continue at Jamia Millia Islamia, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station wrote a letter asking the varsity Registrar to remove the protesters.

The SHO, Upender Singh wrote to the administration asking it to remove the students protesting at gate number seven of the university.

On January 30, an incident of firing had been reported from the protest site. The gunman identified to be a minor had fired one bullet which injured a student in the arm. The accused has been taken into preventive custody and a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against him.

The protests are continuing around the university premises since the passage of the CAA Parliament.

On December 15 2019, the agitators had set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony, which left six policemen and two fire brigade personnel injured. Locals of the Sarai Julena area in Jamia Nagar had allegedly clashed with police. The situation was brought under control when the police got into action and several Jamia students were left injured in the clash.

On December 16, 2019, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, had said that a mob of around 2,000 people turned violent and targeted public transport buses. On December 17, ten people with criminal backgrounds were arrested in connection with this case. Among those arrested, none were students of Jamia Millia Islamia, the police had said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014.