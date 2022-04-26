हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi-Punjab governments sign Knowledge-Sharing Agreement: Goal is to learn from each other, says Kejriwal

"The Knowledge-Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India; governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge," Delhi CM and AAP chief Kejriwal said

Delhi-Punjab governments sign Knowledge-Sharing Agreement: Goal is to learn from each other, says Kejriwal
Pic courtesy: ANI

Delhi and Punjab government sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infrastructure and facilities, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said.

 

"The Knowledge-Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India; governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge... our goal is to learn from each other and move forward; it's a big development," Kejriwal said.

 

