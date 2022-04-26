Delhi and Punjab government sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infrastructure and facilities, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi | A Knowledge Sharing Agreement signed between the governments of Delhi & Punjab. pic.twitter.com/zavLFK5FDv — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

"The Knowledge-Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India; governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge... our goal is to learn from each other and move forward; it's a big development," Kejriwal said.