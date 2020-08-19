Delhi records 1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 4,235

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 1398 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,56,139, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government.

Nine patients died due to coronavirus and the total death count now reached 4235. In the last 24 hours, 1320 people got cured, while the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 now increased to 1,40,767.

There are 11137 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, while 5377 patients are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, the national capital has conducted 20,815 tests--RTPCR 6317, Antigen- 14,498.

A total of 13,58,189 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to over 1.54 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,226.

The total number of cases reported in the national city so far stood at 1,54,741, while the recovery rate was 90.11 percent, and the positivity rate stood at 6.77 percent.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today decided to open hotels in the city but Gymnasiums will remain closed for the time being. The authorities also decided to reopen weekly markets on a trial basis.

The proposal to open gyms was not approved in the meeting headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The LG said gyms can be allowed to open in the coming days.

The weekly markets will be first opened on a trial basis to assess the situation on the ground, the sources added.

Hotels, weekly markets, and gyms were closed in the city with the announcement of the lockdown in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Karol Bagh Hotel Association thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reopening hotels in the national capital.

"We would like to thank you on behalf of the entire Karol Bagh hotel industry for granting us permission to reopen our hotels. We appreciate the pains taken by your good self in helping us in the same regard. We are always there for your support," the Association stated.