Delhi records over 5k new COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day; positivity rate nearly 13 per cent

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 5,664 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 13 per cent, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin, the death toll has risen to 6,562 with 51 more fatalities.

This is the fifth day on the trot that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases amid festivities and rising pollution in the city.

A total of 5,062 new cases were reported on Saturday, 5,891 on Friday -- the highest so far -- 5,739 on Thursday and 5,673 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths reported on Sunday was the highest in the last five days. The city reported 41 deaths on Saturday, 47 on Friday, 27 on Thursday, 40 on Wednesday, 44 on Tuesday and 54 on Monday.

Of the 3,92,370 cases reported in Delhi so far, 3,51,635 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, the bulletin said.

As many as 44,623 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Saturday, of which 14,347 were RTPCR tests and 30,276 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 47,25,318 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far - 2.48 lakh tests per million population.

According to a government official, saturation testing at workplaces has been carried out and a total of 5,823 tests have been conducted at 51 workplaces.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said an intensive drive in marketplaces to check violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour would be carried out.

He said the recommendations of NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul for tracking of any group activity by positive cases as well as quarantining the contacts will be ensured.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.30 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.83 per cent. The number of active cases was 34,173 on Sunday, of which 20,732 are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 15,775 hospital beds in the city, 9,314 are unoccupied, the bulletin said

