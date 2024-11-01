Advertisement
DELHI SCHOOL HOLIDAY

Delhi School Holiday: CM Atishi Announces Govt Holiday On Chhath; Check What Is Open, What Is Closed?

Delhi Government Holiday On Chhath: Delhi CM Atishi declared a public holiday on November 7 on the occasion of the Chhath Puja.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi School Holiday: CM Atishi Announces Govt Holiday On Chhath; Check What Is Open, What Is Closed?

Delhi School Holiday: Amid the festivities and preparations for Chhath, the Delhi Government has declared a holiday for government institutions in the national capital.  In a letter, Chief Minister Atishi said that on the occasion of the Chhath festival, a public holiday is being announced on November 7.

“Chhat Pooja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare 7th November 2024 as a Public Holiday on account of 'Chhat Pooja'," said the CM in a letter.

When Is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Mahaparv will be celebrated on 7th and 8th November this year. While Nahay Khay will be observed on November 5, Kharna will be performed on November 6. The Sandhya Arghya will take place on November 7 and Usha Arghya and Paran will take place on November 8.

What Is Open, What Is Closed?

Since it's a public holiday on November 7, all government and private schools, colleges will be closed. The government offices will also be closed for the day. While OPD services of government hospitals will be closed, emergency services will remain open. Public transport like DTC buses and Delhi Metro will continue to operate as usual but the frequency of buses may be a bit lower. Private autos and cab services will operate normally. Banks in the national capital is likely to remain closed on November 7.

