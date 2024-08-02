Delhi School Holiday: City Schools Open Today A Day After Rain Forced Holiday; Many Closed Tomorrow

The schools in the national capital will be functioning as per their routine from today onwards. The schools open today after the government declared one-day holiday on Thursday after heavy downpour lashed the national capital on Wednesday leading to waterlogging everywhere.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5. Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the humid weather. The downpours, however, resulted in traffic congestion and rain-related incidents across the city.

This is a developing story.