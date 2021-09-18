हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DU Admission 2021

Delhi University Admission 2021: UG cut-off schedule likely to be released next week, says officials

The university plans to release its first cut-off on October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for improvement or compartment exams. 

Delhi University Admission 2021: UG cut-off schedule likely to be released next week, says officials
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi University officials will be holding a series of meetings with college principals to finalise the cut-off schedule that is likely to be released by next week, officials said on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

The university plans to release its first cut-off on October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for improvement or compartment exams, they added.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."

He said they plan to release a cut-off schedule for at least five cut-offs by next week.

A college principal, requesting anonymity, said they have started holding meetings at their level to analyse the cut-off trend.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2021: First cut-off for St Stephen's College out, check category-wise list here

Another principal said they are yet to receive the data of applications from the university and will decide accordingly.

Most of the principals were unanimous in saying that the cut-offs are going to be higher this time, with more students scoring above 95 per cent this year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007). 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DU Admission 2021Delhi University Admission 2021DU cut offDU cut off listDelhi universityDelhi University colleges
Next
Story

CTET 2021: Application process to begin on September 20, test from December 16, announces CBSE

Must Watch

PT8M56S

Coronavirus Vaccination: Self-reliant India has created a new history of vaccination