DU Admission 2021: First cut-off for St Stephen's College out, check category-wise list here

Delhi University Admission 2021: The first cut-off list of St Stephen’s College of Delhi University for admission to undergraduate courses was out on Saturday. Check details here

Delhi University Admission 2021: The St Stephen’s College of Delhi University released its first cut-off list on Saturday (September 4, 2021) for admission to undergraduate courses. Candidates who applied for admission to Arts (BA), Commerce (Bcom) and Science (BSc) can check the full cut-off list at the official website on ststephens.edu. 

The cut-off for BA Economics (Honours) at 99.5 per cent is the highest that has ever been announced. While, the cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 97.75 per cen, respectively. 

Check St Stephen's cut-off list here: 

Economics (Hons): 99.5 per cent

History (Hons): 99 per cent

English (Hons): 99 per cent

BSc Mathematics (Hons): 98.5 per cent

Physics (Hons): 97.99 per cent

Chemistry (Hons): 96.33 per cent

BA Programme: 99 per cent

Notably, St. Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list ahead of the university. It divides 85 per cent marks obtained by candidate in class 12, and the remaining 15 per cent is divided between written tests and interviews. The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian students and has a separate admission process.

In the wake of the pandemic, entrance tests were not conducted and it won't be held this year as well. Though, interviews will be held online, like last year. 

A compiled cut-offs for DU’s all colleges is likely to be released from October 1, 2021.

