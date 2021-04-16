Delhi weekend curfew: DMRC changes frequency of metro trains, check details here

New Delhi: In view of the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday (April 16) announced that it has modified the frequency of metro trains to be operated during the weekend.

From April 17 to 18, metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes, the DMRC informed in a tweet. “In view of the curfew imposed by the Government for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021,” the tweet read.

While on the Blue and Green line corridors where there is bifurcation, the waiting period will increase. “The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double i.e. services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections,” DMRC said in a fresh tweet.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday( April 15) announced a weekend curfew in order to curb the transmission of the deadly infection.

The curfew will come into effect from 10 PM on Friday night and last till 6 AM on Monday.

Essential services will be permissible during this curfew. Kejriwal said that curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services. "Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

As per the Health Ministry data, the national capital on Friday recorded 3,573 new COVID-19 cases which took the total active count to 54,309. With 112 deaths the death toll mounted to 11,652 in Delhi.

Live TV