Delhi night curfew: No entry in metro from 10 pm to 5 am except for those in essential category

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi government announced night curfew in the national capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday (April 6) issued guidelines for metro travel.

The DMRC said that entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category.

“In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel,” said DMRC in a statement.

The DMRC has also advised its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as they will not allowed be to travel after that till 5 am in the morning.

The order will be applicable till April 30 unless another order is made in this regard, DMRC said.

The Delhi government announced earlier that certain public transport will be exempt from the night curfew for the staff of essential services.

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the government to impose strict restrictions in several states in India.

“Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.

"People who want to get COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

