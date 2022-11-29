Delhi woman beats man with slipper on 'Hindu Ekta Manch,' video goes viral- WATCH

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a woman hit a man with slippers in an ongoing program of Hindu Ekta Manch on Tuesday (November 29). The incident happened in Delhi's Chattarpur where the Hindu Ekta Munch was conducting a program - 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat.' While the program was ongoing, a woman climbed the stage to express her issues and started hitting a man near her with slippers while speaking.

A video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI shows a woman whose face is covered by a blue dupatta (a piece of clothing). In the clip, the woman is seen speaking on the mic while two men stood near her and suddenly she took off her slipper and started trashing one of the men standing near her.

Video: Woman beats man with slipper

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

However, other people on the dais intervened and the woman was taken off the stage. Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident reported IANS.