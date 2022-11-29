topStoriesenglish
Delhi woman beats man with slipper on 'Hindu Ekta Manch,' video goes viral- WATCH

The woman was expressing her issues on the stage of a program organised by 'Hindu Ekta Manch' when she suddenly took off her slipper and started trashing a man standing near her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a woman hit a man with slippers in an ongoing program of  Hindu Ekta Manch on Tuesday (November 29). The incident happened in Delhi's Chattarpur where the Hindu Ekta Munch was conducting a program - 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat.' While the program was ongoing, a woman climbed the stage to express her issues and started hitting a man near her with slippers while speaking.  

A video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI shows a woman whose face is covered by a blue dupatta (a piece of clothing). In the clip, the woman is seen speaking on the mic while two men stood near her and suddenly she took off her slipper and started trashing one of the men standing near her. 

However, other people on the dais intervened and the woman was taken off the stage. Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident reported IANS.

