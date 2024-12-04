Advertisement
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Grants Bail To AAP MLA Naresh Balyan In Extortion Case

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 30, 2024, in connection with an extortion case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
File Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 30, 2024, in connection with an extortion case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge rejected police plea for 14-day judicial custody of the accused while also dismissing the police plea seeking his arrest in a fresh case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, calling it not maintainable.

More details awaited.

