Delhi's Shastri Bhavan partially sealed after Law Ministry staffer tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A portion of Shastri Bhavan in Delhi, which houses several important ministries, was on Tuesday (May 5) sealed by authorities, after a senior official tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 infection. This is the second government building to have been sealed after NITI AYOG due to the coronavirus in the Lutyen's Delhi within a week.

The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate 1 -3 of the government building has been sealed and is being disinfected. Some gates and lifts will also remain closed till May 6.

According to reports, an official of the Law Ministry housed on the second floor of Shastri Bhavan, tested positive for the virus. The health workers have initiated tracing the immediate contacts of the official. "As per the protocol, the ministry has been sealed for sanitisation. The drill that needs to be followed is being carried out. It is mandatory and for everyone's good," the functionary said.

Earlier on April 28, the NITI Aayog building in the high-security zone was sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for the virus. Before that, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, CRPF and BSF headquarters have also been sealed.