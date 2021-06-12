Delta variant to change in 2 months: CCMB Advisor Dr Mishra stresses on significance of serosurvey

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will begin the fourth national-level serosurveys to assess the spread of COVID-19 and all states/UTs. According to Niti Aayog, preparations for the national serosurvey are over and they would begin work for the next serosurvey this month.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct national serosurveys to assess the COVID-19 spread and states/UTs should also conduct them to get all geographies' information," Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It helps us find out the infection rate & how many have anti-bodies, or how far are we from herd immunity. It will also tell us which party of the country has less positivity: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCBM) advisor Dr Rakesh Mishra on ICMR sero survey pic.twitter.com/JWso1Y44LX — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Advisor Dr Rakesh Mishra highlighted the importance of nationwide serosurvey and stressed that the Coronavirus Delta variant is likely to change in the next two months.

Talking about the ICMR serosurvey, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "It helps us in finding out the infection rate and how many have anti-bodies, or how far are we from herd immunity. It will also tell us which party of the country has less positivity."

"It will also tell us about anti-bodies in people who are already vaccinated. A large scale serosurvey in the country will be very useful," added the CCMB advisor.

Live TV