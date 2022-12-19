topStoriesenglish
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR as temperature dips further

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with a low of approximately 6 degrees Celsius, details below.

New Delhi: The national capital has been struck by chilly waves, with the minimum temperature dropping to six degrees Celsius on Sunday. On Monday morning, the city awoke to a deep fog with terrible visibility. A dense cover of fog was visible on NH-24 near the Akshardham temple. On Sunday, Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season for the fourth consecutive day, with temperatures dropping to 6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The normal maximum and lowest temperatures from December 17 to December 21 will be 22.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, while from December 22 to 26 they will be 21.4 and 7.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with a low of approximately 6 degrees Celsius. Monday morning will bring mostly clear skies with mist or thin fog over Delhi. Meanwhile, 22 vehicles collided on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway near Yamuna Nagar early on Sunday, injuring at least a dozen persons due to dense fog.

The fog also resulted in reduced visibility due to which vehicles were seen with headlights on during the day also. The visibility is very poor due to heavy fog in many regions for last couple of days.

 

