Depressing, heartbroken: Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani condole Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: In a shocking development, famous Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday (June 14). The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

According to report, his domestic help noticed the actor hanging from the ceiling at his room and noticed the police after which a team of police reached the spot and began investigating the matter and is probing all angles. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It is to be noted that on June 8, the actor's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.

Meanwhile, reactions started pouring in soon from all sections as soon as reports surfaced about the death of the brilliant actor.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, "Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon."

BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote, "Sad to learn about demise of a young actor #SushantSinghRajput He was doing so well ..why had he to go .."

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani tweeted, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time."

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and all those who admired his work," the Aam Aadmi Party wrote on Twitter.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, "This is the most most depressing and heartbreaking news about @itsSSR . I have no words to even express the sadness I feel. I was a huge fan of his work. This is cruel cruel times. Condolences to his friends and family."

"Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.