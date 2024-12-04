Devendra Fadnavis Calls Maharashtra Elections 'Historic', Says 'Ek Hain To Safe Hain'

After being elected as Maharashtra Chieg Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday addressed the meeting of the BJP legislative party and termed the this Assembly polls as "historic". He reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'," he said, ANI reported.

Fadnavis said that the part have restarted the series of victories with Haryana and now they also secured Maharashtra as well. He also thanked alliance political leaders for there support.

"We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now," he added

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani also attended today's legislative party meeting as central observers.

An official invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony, obtained from Fadnavis' office, announces that he will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5 at 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.