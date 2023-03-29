Disqualified MP Mohammad Faizal's Lok Sabha Membership Restored

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence. "In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

The restoration of Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the matter. Faizal had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking revocation of his disqualification from Lok Sabha contending that the Kerala HC stayed his conviction in the attempt-to-murder case.

"The disqualification should have been revoked immediately after the Kerala High Court passed an order on January 25 suspending his conviction and sentencing, though late, this is a welcome move," said NCP National Spokesman Clyde Crasto.

Faizal was disqualified from Lok Sabha on January 13, after he and three others were sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs one lakh each by a sessions court in Kavaratti for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30 and requested him to revoke the suspension of Faizal, a two-term member from Lakshadweep. After the disqualification, the Election Commission had on January 18 announced byelections to the Lakshadweep parliamentary seat. However, on January 30, it decided to "withhold the bye-election" after the Kerala HC decision.