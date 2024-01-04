New Delhi: CCTV footage retrieved from a Gurugram hotel has unveiled the haunting sequence of events leading to the alleged murder of former model Divya Pahuja. The chilling CCTV visuals reveal Pahuja's presence at the hotel's reception with the main accused, hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Last Moments Captured: Body Dragged Down Hotel Corridor

The gripping CCTV footage shows two unidentified men dragging Pahuja's lifeless body down a hotel corridor. Astonishingly, this marked the last sighting of the victim. Subsequent investigations by the police have revealed that her body was transported in Abhijeet Singh's BMW towards Punjab and subsequently discarded. While the vehicle has been located in Patiala, the police are intensifying efforts to locate Pahuja's remains.

Former Model's Complicated Past Unveiled

The 27-year-old Pahuja had spent seven years behind bars for her alleged involvement in the fake encounter of her then-boyfriend, Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli, in 2016. Released on bail in June last year, her past seemed to intertwine with the tragic events leading to her murder.

Incident Captured On Hotel's CCTV: Timeline Of Events

CCTV footage from Hotel City Point, timestamped at 4.18 am on Tuesday, captures Singh, Pahuja, and another individual entering the premises. As per the visuals, the trio engages with the receptionist, with Singh and the third person continuing further into the hotel, leaving Pahuja behind. Later footage around 10.45 pm reveals two men dragging Pahuja's wrapped body down a hotel corridor, emphasizing the sinister turn of events.

Allegations Of Blackmail

Sources suggest a chilling motive behind the murder, claiming that Pahuja possessed compromising videos of Singh on her phone. Allegedly refusing to delete them, she became the victim of a gruesome shooting. Pahuja's family vehemently denies these accusations.

Arrests Made, Manhunt Underway

Singh, alongside alleged accomplices Omprakash and Hemraj, has been apprehended. However, the police continue their pursuit of two or three aides reportedly paid by Singh to dispose of Pahuja's body.

2016 Encounter

Pahuja's connection with Sandeep Gadoli's controversial encounter in 2016 adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding tragedy. The former model, who was present in the hotel room during Gadoli's demise, faced imprisonment, along with her mother, for alleged involvement in revealing the gangster's whereabouts. The alleged murder of Pahuja, who had secured bail in 2023, has left the investigators and the public grappling with the dark intricacies of her past and present.